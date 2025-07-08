Gus Macker Basketball Tournament Takes Over Twin Cities, MN

Support the Game. Elevate the Community.

The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is more than just a game, it's a full on celebration of teamwork, community spirit, and hometown pride. Open to players ages 8 and up and welcoming all skill levels, this event is your chance to for your own 3-on-3 team and hit the courts for a weekend of high-energy hoops, music, food, and fun. Whether you're a seasonal competitor or just love to play, Macker is all about bringing people together for some friendly competition and unforgettable memories.

Hoops, Fun & Fun

At the Gus Macker Twin Cities Tournament, the action never stops! Beyond the nonstop 3-on-3 battles, the weekend is packed with exciting extras like the Mascot Game, 3 Point Contest, Slam Dunk Competition, and surprise celebrity appearances that light up the event. Sharpen your skills with live demos from top local coaches, then refuel with some of the best bites around from our lineup of food trucks. Whether you're competing, cheering, or just soaking up the atmosphere, there's something for everyone to enjoy all weekend long!

Community Contributions

Last year, the Twin Cities Tournament, contributed $37,500 to local nonprofits, showing the power of what we can achieve together. When you play, sponsor, or volunteer, you're not just supporting a tournament, you're helping strengthen our community, one game at a time!

Be Part of It

Get your team together, lace up your kicks, and join us for an unforgettable weekend inn Brooklyn Park. Let's hoop, cheer, and elevate the community together.

Register Now!

Contact us for more information on how to get involved!

GusMacker@MplsNW.com










